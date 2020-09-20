Man found shot in SUV in front of Brickell building

MIAMI, Fla. – There are more questions than answers in how a driver inside a vehicle parked in front of a Brickell condo building was shot and killed.

Miami Police responded to the the 1700 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report gunfire. When first responders arrived, they found a man unconscious inside a gold Lexus SUV — the driver’s side window was shattered. The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to Miami Police.

Crime scene investigators from the Miami Police Department spent hours Sunday collecting evidence and dusting for fingerprints from the SUV and several other clues near where the shooting occurred.

The crime scene is surrounded by several high-rise condominiums and just off the beaten path of the main streets of the Brickell neighborhood.

None of the people in the area we spoke to realized what had happened. Rammel Guzman, who lives nearby, said his wife was walking their dog Sunday and saw police. “She told me, ‘Oh, everything is shutdown around the house. Now I know that you are telling me it is a shooting — it’s a little troubling.”

Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.