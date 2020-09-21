74-year-old man latest victim of Miami Metromover attack

MIAMI, Fla. – There’s been another attack on Miami’s Metromover. A 74-year-old man was on his way to work as a parking valet Sunday morning when he was beaten. It happened just weeks after a woman was assaulted on the same transit system.

Eduardo Fernandez was viciously attacked after he boarded the Metromover at Government Center on the short trip to the Omni terminal.

His son, Christian, said Eduardo managed to get off the train and walk two blocks before he collapsed. Fire rescue was called and they transported Eduardo to Ryder Trauma Center.

He suffered several broken bones and internal bleeding, which required surgery. Christian said his hospital stay is expected to be lengthy.

On Sept. 4, a woman was brutally punched and kicked after boarding the Metromover in Brickell. That beating was caught on video from inside the train. Police arrested 24-year-old Joshua King and accused him of attacking three people on the Metromover on the same day.

King has since been released on bond. Police showed Christian a still image from surveillance video of the man who beat his father — he doesn’t believe it is King. “Totally different, different weight. It’s doesn’t look like the same person,” Christian said.

Whoever that person is, he wants to see them found and put in jail. He said there should be better security on public transportation.

“Those cameras are for something. Who is behind those cameras? I don’t get it. I’m very mad.”

Christian said his father seems to be OK now, but he is still very worried.

“I try to be calm for my family, but it is hard. I mean my father is alive now. I don’t know tomorrow.”

Police need the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.