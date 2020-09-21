Broward judge approves class-action lawsuit against FPL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The water main break that caused a big mess for businesses in several parts of Broward County last year is now a class-action lawsuit against Florida Power and Light.

Attorney Adam Moskowitz is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages while representing all 9,300 Broward businesses that suffered during the July 17, 2019 water main break.

Broward Circuit Judge William Haury granted Moskowitz’s motion for class certification in the case on Friday. Moskowitz is preparing for an Oct. 2 hearing to seek punitive damages.

The long list of businesses affected includes all of the 120 stores at the Galleria Mall and the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas.

Related story: Businesses impacted by Fort Lauderdale water main break contemplating lawsuit against FPL