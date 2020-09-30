Broward considers following Miami-Dade and reopening schools Oct. 5

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the Miami-Dade County School Board decided to begin reopening schoolhouses on Oct. 5, the Broward County School Board will be meeting on Thursday morning to consider doing the same.

Both counties are under pressure from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to reopen sooner than Oct. 14. Broward School Board Chair Donna Korn said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie shared Corcoran’s request with school board members.

Broward County Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said many teachers and administrators don’t feel ready to come back to schools so soon. She also said she believes the school board will do what is right for Broward County.

“It just doesn’t make sense to rush it,” Fusco said.

The Florida Department of Health has already started to track COVID-19 cases associated with schools that have already reopened.

Parents of Broward County public school students can submit public comments before the Thursday morning meeting by submitting this form. There is a 400-word limit.

