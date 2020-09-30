Martial arts academy defrauded The Children’s Trust of nearly $300K, prosecutors say

MIAMI – The United Martial Arts Academy in Homestead defrauded a local government program to help children in need of about $300,000, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the academy, co-owned by Enrique Regalado and Kelly Mendoza, was defrauding The Children’s Trust, which has been funded by taxpayers in Miami-Dade County since 2002.

Mendoza, the martial academy’s program director, billed for children and employees who didn’t exist, prosecutors said. Mendoza is facing charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released a statement saying The Children’s Trust reported the case to investigators and prosecutors.

“The alleged theft of Children’s Trust funds hurts those kids who need help the most,” Fernandez Rundle said.

The Children’s Trust reported the 2020-21 general fund budget allocated $157.5 million to contracted programs in Miami-Dade.