WATCH: New video and Local 10 learns details about Miami Metromover attacker

MIAMI, Fla. – There was outrage when many learned that the man who attacked three people on a Miami Metromover on Sept. 4 was released on $1,500 bond. Now, Local 10 has learned that Joshua King is not out on the streets — he is hospitalized in Delray Beach. New information we found out is that King had a magazine for a Glock handgun with him full of bullets when he was arrested, but no firearm was found.

Sources tell Local 10 that King, 25, is from Tallahassee and did not let anyone from his family know he was going to Miami. They reportedly only found out after seeing media stories about the Metromover incident — his parents came to Miami to bond him out of jail and to drive him back to Tallahassee.

Instead, they had him hospitalized in Delray Beach due to the danger he posed. He has reportedly been Baker Acted at the Delray Beach hospital. The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment

Sources told Local 10 that the magazine for a Glock handgun had 14 9mm rounds inserted into it. Again, there was no firearm found.

Bond was set at $16,500 upon King’s arrest, but for $1,500 he could be released.

On Thursday, Local 10 contacted the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office as to why he was let out on bond. The office said that because he was a “first time offender he was legally entitled to bond pursuant to Florida law.” They also said, however, that “If, in the ongoing investigation of this case other aggravating factors are discovered or there is a change in circumstances, revisiting the bond issue is a likelihood.”

Local 10 has learned that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office intends to keep King in custody.

King’s attorney, Julian Stroleny , told the court during an video arraignment Friday that: “It’s known that we are going to bring up competency at this time and we are going to be requesting an evaluation. That’s to be heard on Wednesday,” Stroleny said.

NEW VIDEO (Warning: video may be disturbing)

New surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a different angle of King’s beating of Andrea Puerta, the 25-year-old dog walker, who was alone on the Metromover heading home when King viciously attacked her. He throws over 30 punches, slams her head first into a seat, then kicks her repeatedly and punches her again.

Puerta is still recovering from a broken rib, a broken hand and lacerations to her face. One of the other two victims that King attacked required stitches under their eye.

FIRST VIDEO (Warning: video may be disturbing)