Miami Metromover attacks unrelated but ‘deeply concerning’ police director says

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s police director says that the attack of an elderly man Sunday on a Metromover was not related to Metromover beatings from earlier this month, but that measures must be taken to keep transit riders safe.

“The recent brutal attacks on our Metrorail/Metromover system, although unrelated, are deeply concerning,” Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said in a statement Monday afternoon. "While I’m relieved that the first case resulted in arrest, we still need to identify the attacker in the second case. ...

“I’ve also spoken to Chief Jorge Colina of the Miami Police Department and we are both committed to working together, not only to catch the subject of this callous crime, but to help keep our transit customers safe.”

Police released a flyer showing two images of a subject sought in Sunday’s attack. He’s described as a Black man about 45-55 years old, standing about 6-feet, 180 pounds.

Police released a flyer showing two images of a subject sought in Sunday’s Miami Metromover attack. He’s described as a Black man about 45-55 years old, standing about 6-feet, 180 pounds. (Miami-Dade County Police Department)

Eduardo Fernandez, 74, was on his way to work as a parking valet Sunday morning when he was attacked after he boarded the Metromover at Government Center on the short trip to the Omni terminal near the Adrienne Arsht Center, his son said.

He suffered several broken bones and internal bleeding, which required surgery, said his son Christian, who noted that Fernandez’s hospital stay is expected to be lengthy.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and that it involved repeated punches and kicks.

On Sept. 4, a woman was punched and kicked after boarding the Metromover in Brickell. That beating was caught on video from inside the train. In that case, Joshua King, 24, was arrested and accused of attacking three people on the Metromover on the same day.

King has since been released on bond, but police say he is not a suspect in Sunday’s incident.

“Miami Police Department will be deploying additional resources throughout the Metrorail/Metromover system within our jurisdiction, both uniformed and in an undercover capacity in order to increase the safety of our residents and the system’s riders,” Colina said.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.