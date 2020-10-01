FBI searches landfill in northwest Broward amid investigation into mother’s disappearance

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – FBI spokesman James Marshall confirmed that agents are searching a landfill in northwest Broward Thursday as part of the investigation into missing mother Leila Cavett.

Marshall did not disclose what led agents to search the Monarch Hill Landfill at 2700 Wiles Road or whether they have found anything of significance.

The FBI, Miramar Police Department, Hollywood Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating Cavett’s disappearance.

Authorities said Cavett, 21, disappeared in late July after meeting up a man at a gas station in Hollywood.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from the next day shows that the man’s car was directly in front of an apartment complex in Miramar where Cavett’s son, Kamdyn, was found by a Good Samaritan.

Police said the car was in the area minutes before the boy was picked up and the vehicle is very distinguishable because it is missing its front bumper.

According to the complaint, detectives discovered that the man, identified as Shanon Ryan, had been using another person’s debit card to make purchases at the RaceTrac and at a Walmart.

Among the items purchased were garbage bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape, the document stated.

Police have recovered Cavett’s truck, as well as shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.

According to authorities, an employee at the gas station said they saw Ryan putting items into a dumpster. Two dumpsters at the gas station were later towed away by detectives.

Ryan has since been charged with kidnapping Cavett’s son.

Anyone with information about Cavett’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact them by going to FBI.GOV/TIPS.