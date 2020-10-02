Day 2: Investigators back at landfill searching for clues in Leila Cavett’s disappearance

NORTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. – It’s the second day that FBI investigators are at North Broward landfill sifting through debris in an effort to find clues that could lead them to the answers as to what happened to a 21-year-old mother who has been missing for more than two months.

Shannon Demar Ryan, 38, remains in custody for the kidnapping of Leila Cavett’s son, 2-year-old, Kamdyn.

The last time Cavett was seen alive was on July 25 on surveillance cameras inside a Hollywood Race Trac gas station around 10 p.m.

<

A criminal complaint states that Ryan used his phone to search for commercial garbage pickup dates in Hollywood, and was seen by a gas station employee using one of the RaceTrac dumpsters. Another employee said they later noticed children’s toys and women’s clothing inside.

According to the complaint, surveillance video showed Ryan’s car directly in front of an apartment complex shortly before Cavett’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found there on the morning of July 26. Cell phone tracking also indicated that Ryan was near the apartment complex at that time.

Ryan told the FBI he was in the area to exam a nail in his tire.

At the end of August, almost a month after Cavett’s disappearance, the FBI hauled away two dumpsters from the Hollywood Race Trac.

Because the contents of the dumpsters had likely been dumped by the time investigators took them, agents are now searching the landfill. The FBI has not confirmed what they are looking for at Monarch Hill at 2700 Wiles Road, but it is clear from Sky 10 where they are focusing their attention — they have set up tents and more than a dozen investigators in protective gear are honing in on a specific tract of land.

RELATED: Day 1 of the landfill search and more about Shannon Demar Ryan.