More body-cam video released in Brad Parscale incident, nearly a dozen guns in home, document shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police released additional police body camera video of their response to a 911 call to the home of former campaign advisor to Donald Trump, Brad Parscale.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, police were called to a home in the upscale Seven Isles neighborhood around 4 p.m. in reference to a man barricaded inside a house.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Candice Parscale, his wife, who had called 911. She told police that her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to kill himself.

In the latest video, Parscale sits in the back of a police car handcuffed, recounting what he was telling himself before police arrived.

“I don’t want to kill my self, Chris. I don’t want to kill myself. I want my wife to pay attention to me,” Parcale says in the video. “This is what a woman can do when she hates her husband. I didn’t do anything. I didn’t hurt her. All I did was turn a door lock.”

Parscale’s wife told police that she feared her husband was trying to take his life. According to a report from Fort Lauderdale Police, Candice Parscale also had “several bruises on both of her arms, as well as scratches and bruising on her face,” which she told an officer she suffered a few days ago during a physical altercation with her husband.

Officers in the video are also seen taking pictures of the bruises on Candice Parscale’s body.

“You’ve got a bruise here,” you can hear the officer saying.

A police document said that both an officer and a detective noted the bruises . . ."contusions on her arms, cheek, and forehead." The document stated that when the detective questioned her about the bruises, she said that “Mr. Pascale hits her.”

Candice released a statement days after the incident that denied the allegations were true.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued. Let it be clear, my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she told the news site Politico.

“I didn’t hit her. I never have. Why am I handcuffed?” Parscale asks police.

A female officer responds: “She did have bruises on her though.”

“Where?” Parscale asks.

“All on her arms. She had brusies. I don’t know what’s been going on between you guys but whatever’s going on needs to stop," the police officer says.

On Sept. 28, Fort Lauderdale police and the City of Fort Lauderdale filed a petition for a Risk Protection Order to keep the cache of firearms police located in the Parscale home. The basis of the petition states: “The respondent poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others in the near future.”

The police document said that the Parscales gave permission for the FLPD to take firearms for “safekeeping.” Firearms listed that were inside the home included 6 handguns, 2 shotguns, and 2 rifles. A .22 caliber handgun was retrieved from a lock box. A cache of ammunition was also recovered.

North American Arms . 22 caliber revolver

Dan Wesson .45 Caliber handgun

Wilson Combat 9 mm handgun

Glock 43 .9 mm handgun

Glock .9 mm handgun

Nighthawk T4 .9 mm handgun

Daniel Defense long rifle, 5.56 mm

Remington tactical 14 shotgun, 12-gauge

Remington Model 700m, long rifle, .308

Beretta Shotgun, 12-gauge

Smith & Wesson M&P. 22 Caliber handgun

A Florida judge decided that police could keep the guns from Pascale for at least two weeks since the incident but they can request that the order be extended up to one year. The Sun Sentinel reported that a final hearing is set for Oct. 12, which will decide if the protection is left in place to keep the firearms away from Parscale.