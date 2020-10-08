Man receives 2 ballots in the mail, County says only 1 will be recorded

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Miami called Local 10 to say that he had received two vote-by-mail ballots. He was concerned about what was going on and said he thought perhaps receiving the ballot was some type of fraud.

“I don’t even know if this process is legit?”

Mr. Garcia did not want to be identified on camera but is speaking out after he was stunned by receiving a ballot on Monday and then one on Tuesday.

"I said, ‘Wow, am I the luckiest man in the world? No, this is fraud. Who else is this happening to?’ " He wanted to get answers because he felt that someone could take advantage of a situation such as this.

“You are only supposed to vote once. That’s the law.”

Local 10 reached out to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department and they assured us it wasn’t fraud and provided clarity on the situation.

Mr. Garcia changed his party affiliation on Sept. 18 but his first ballot was generated on Sept. 6.

Once the change was made, a replacement ballot was sent out at the end of September with the updated information. In fact, when someone changes an address or any type of record, a new ballot is generated. Elections officials say this is standard and happens quite frequently.

“We assure Mr. Garcia that no fraud occurred. The Miami-Dade County Elections Department operates on a live voter registration system that will only allow a voter to cast one ballot.”

Officials said that if they receive two ballots from the same person, it goes to the canvassing board for a review.

The system will only accept one ballot. So which ballot will they accept? The first one that arrives to them, according to the elections department.

