Man shot at stripper in Miami Beach after being refused sex, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The man who opened fire on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach on Wednesday morning was aiming at a woman who had been stripping at his hotel room, police say. She and a colleague had offered a private dance but left when the men there wanted sex, she told detectives.

Tremain Christopher Weekes, 23, from Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested later Wednesday after investigators staked out the hotel where it all started.

Police say Weekes met the woman and her colleague at a strip club where she works. The women were offered $1,000 to come back to the Grand Beach Hotel and perform what the women told police they understood to be a private dance.

However, when it became clear that the men there wanted sex, the women got their car from the hotel valet to drive away.

Police say Weekes also got his car and followed one of the women who was driving a white Mercedes. He then fired several shots in her direction.

She ended up in the area of North Beach near 74th Street and suffered lacerations, believed to be from shattered glass, police say.

“The vehicle was struck by bullets,” Miami Beach Police public information officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. “Glass was shattered, and we believe that’s where [the woman’s] injuries came from, from the shattered glass. She was treated and released on scene.”

Once in custody, Weekes told investigators that someone in the woman’s car was shooting at him and that he opened fire in self-defense.

Police are seeking to charge him with attempted felony murder.