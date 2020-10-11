Grandmother of slain former football player Trabis Ward says ‘shame on' witnesses for not coming forward

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Doris DeBerry’s grandson was her pride and joy.

“I don’t understand how a person can just take another person’s life,” said the grandmother of 31-year-old Trabis Ward.

Ward was shot to death and stripped of his jewelry outside J&L Liquors in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

DeBerry said Ward was just trying to earn a living and was at the liquor store with a party bus he had recently purchased.

“He was taking people there to buy their liquor,” DeBerry said.

Ward went to Dillard High School, where he played football, later becoming a star running back at Tennessee State, then signing on with the St. Louis Rams in 2013.

The Tennessee Tigers tweeting: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

DeBerry said there are so many things she’ll miss about her grandson.

“His smile, his beautiful smile, his laugh, and that big hug when he wraps it around me and he’s taller than me and I’m looking up at him and he called me ‘Old lady, hey old lady.’ ”

Broward County Sheriff’s detectives said there was a crowd of people who witnessed the shooting. No one has come forward.

“Shame on you — you’ve had time to call the authorities and tell them who it was,” DeBerry said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at (954) 321-4544 or (954) 321-4210. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest of $3,000.