Signs supporting Joe Biden for president vanish from homes in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County residents warned Tuesday that there is a thief in a white van who is stealing political signs.

Surveillance video shows a thief stole a sign on Saturday from Greg Bare’s front yard in Fort Lauderdale.

“It makes me feel very sad that things have come to this,” Bare said.

Bare and another victim said their signs show that they support former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to replace President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

One of the victims said the suspected thief admitted to stealing the signs after being caught in the act.

Initially fleeing after being caught, the thief returned with the signs and offered the owners $20, asking that they “don’t tell anyone.” The offer was declined and authorities were contacted.

That homeowner, who only wanted to be identified as “Howard," took still photographs of the culprit holding the signs and the $20 bill.

Fort Lauderdale officers are asking anyone with information about the thief to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.