2 arrested in killing of Miami-Dade pastor Gregory Boyd

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a pastor last month at The Village Flea Market & Mall in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police arrested Latravia Charm Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, both of Miami, who will face charges of first-degree murder.

Investigators say several people opened fire in a crowded parking lot Sept. 10, and that pastor Gregory Boyd was struck by the gunfire and critically injured as he walked to his vehicle.

Boyd, who was believed to just be caught in the crossfire, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he died a short time after arriving. He was 54.

Facebook Live video shows there was an argument between two groups of people before the shooting.

That incident took place at a scene where Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney and Nick Lupo were at while working on another story.

Boyd’s wife said he “was a good family man.”

“He was my friend — my best friend, my fishing partner,” Dorothy Boyd said in an interview last month. “He was a great man.”

Police say the community assisted in the arrests.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”