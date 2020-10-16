At least 80 schools report coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents of students at G Holmes Braddock Senior High in Miami-Dade County reported receiving a pre-recorded announcement about a coronavirus infection at the public school.

G Holmes Braddock is a large school at 3601 SW 147 Ave., near Kendall West. Administrators reported having more than 3,000 students during the 2018-19 school year.

On Thursday evening, the school had yet to be included in the Florida Department of Health’s report on coronavirus infections at both public and private schools in Miami-Dade County.

The list includes about 80 schools. Mesivta of Greater Miami in Miami Beach and Divine Savior Lutheran Academy in Doral had the most cases. Each of the schools reported six cases, according to the Department of Health.

Here is a list of the schools in Miami-Dade with infection reports: