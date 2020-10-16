At least 80 schools report coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents of students at G Holmes Braddock Senior High in Miami-Dade County reported receiving a pre-recorded announcement about a coronavirus infection at the public school.
G Holmes Braddock is a large school at 3601 SW 147 Ave., near Kendall West. Administrators reported having more than 3,000 students during the 2018-19 school year.
On Thursday evening, the school had yet to be included in the Florida Department of Health’s report on coronavirus infections at both public and private schools in Miami-Dade County.
The list includes about 80 schools. Mesivta of Greater Miami in Miami Beach and Divine Savior Lutheran Academy in Doral had the most cases. Each of the schools reported six cases, according to the Department of Health.
Here is a list of the schools in Miami-Dade with infection reports:
- Alexander school, Inc.
- Arcola Lake Elementary School
- Atlantis Academy
- Barbara Goleman Senior High
- Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
- Beyond Expectations Academy
- Brownsville Middle School
- Campbell Drive K-8 Center
- Champagnat Catholic School of Hialeah
- Charles David Wyche, Jr. Elementary School
- Children’s Rainbow Dayschool Academy
- Christ Fellowship Academy
- Christina M. Eve Elementary School
- Christopher Columbus High School
- Concordia Lutheran School
- Coral Park Elementary School
- Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership
- Divine Savior Lutheran Academy
- Einsteins Learning Center
- Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center
- Flagami Elementary School
- Florida Christian School
- Frances S. Tucker Elementary School
- Granada Day School
- Gratigny Elementary School
- Gulliver Academy
- Gulliver Preparatory
- Gulliver Schools-Pinecrest High School
- Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High
- Christian School
- Imater Academy
- Immaculata-La Salle High School
- International Bilingual Preschool
- International Studies Charter Middle School
- Kendall Christian
- Key Point Christian Academy
- Keys Gate Charter High School
- Kinloch Park Elementary School
- La Progresiva Presbyterian School Inc.
- Lakeview Elementary School
- Lincoln-Marti Charter School Little Havana campus
- Lincoln-Marti Community Agency
- Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Homestead
- Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Goulds
- Lubavitch Educational Center Inc.
- Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy
- Mesivta of Greater Miami
- Miami Country Day School
- Miami Lakes Educational Center
- Miami Shores Presbyterian Church School
- Miami Southridge Senior High
- Mother of Our Redeemer Catholic School
- Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8
- North Dade Middle School
- North Miami Beach Senior High
- Palm Springs Elementary School
- Palm Springs Middle School
- Ransom Everglades High School
- Royal Green Elementary School
- Saint Brendan High School
- Saint Timothy Catholic Parish School
- Saint Timothy Parish School
- Saints Peter Paul School
- Shelton Academy in Doral
- Snow White The Seven Dwarfs School in Hialeah
- Somerset Academy
- South Miami Senior High School
- Sunset Park Elementary School
- The 2nd House Academy Corp.
- The Cushman School
- Theodore R. And Thelma A. Gibson Charter School
- Tropical Elementary School
- True North Classical Academy
- West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School in Hialeah Gardens
- Westwood Christian School
- William H. Lehman Elementary School
- Yeshiva Elementary in Miami Beach
- Yeshiva Elementary
- Yeshiva Toras Chaim in North Miami Beach
- Zora Neale Hurston Elementary School