At least 80 schools report coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County

G Holmes Braddock Senior High warns parents about coronavirus infection

This is an aerial view of G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents of students at G Holmes Braddock Senior High in Miami-Dade County reported receiving a pre-recorded announcement about a coronavirus infection at the public school.

G Holmes Braddock is a large school at 3601 SW 147 Ave., near Kendall West. Administrators reported having more than 3,000 students during the 2018-19 school year.

On Thursday evening, the school had yet to be included in the Florida Department of Health’s report on coronavirus infections at both public and private schools in Miami-Dade County.

The list includes about 80 schools. Mesivta of Greater Miami in Miami Beach and Divine Savior Lutheran Academy in Doral had the most cases. Each of the schools reported six cases, according to the Department of Health.

Here is a list of the schools in Miami-Dade with infection reports:

  1. Alexander school, Inc.
  2. Arcola Lake Elementary School
  3. Atlantis Academy
  4. Barbara Goleman Senior High
  5. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
  6. Beyond Expectations Academy
  7. Brownsville Middle School
  8. Campbell Drive K-8 Center
  9. Champagnat Catholic School of Hialeah
  10. Charles David Wyche, Jr. Elementary School
  11. Children’s Rainbow Dayschool Academy
  12. Christ Fellowship Academy
  13. Christina M. Eve Elementary School
  14. Christopher Columbus High School
  15. Concordia Lutheran School
  16. Coral Park Elementary School
  17. Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership
  18. Divine Savior Lutheran Academy
  19. Einsteins Learning Center
  20. Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center
  21. Flagami Elementary School
  22. Florida Christian School
  23. Frances S. Tucker Elementary School
  24. Granada Day School
  25. Gratigny Elementary School
  26. Gulliver Academy
  27. Gulliver Preparatory
  28. Gulliver Schools-Pinecrest High School
  29. Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High
  30. Christian School
  31. Imater Academy
  32. Immaculata-La Salle High School
  33. International Bilingual Preschool
  34. International Studies Charter Middle School
  35. Kendall Christian
  36. Key Point Christian Academy
  37. Keys Gate Charter High School
  38. Kinloch Park Elementary School
  39. La Progresiva Presbyterian School Inc.
  40. Lakeview Elementary School
  41. Lincoln-Marti Charter School Little Havana campus
  42. Lincoln-Marti Community Agency
  43. Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Homestead
  44. Lincoln-Marti Community Agency in Goulds
  45. Lubavitch Educational Center Inc.
  46. Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy
  47. Mesivta of Greater Miami
  48. Miami Country Day School
  49. Miami Lakes Educational Center
  50. Miami Shores Presbyterian Church School
  51. Miami Southridge Senior High
  52. Mother of Our Redeemer Catholic School
  53. Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8
  54. North Dade Middle School
  55. North Miami Beach Senior High
  56. Palm Springs Elementary School
  57. Palm Springs Middle School
  58. Ransom Everglades High School
  59. Royal Green Elementary School
  60. Saint Brendan High School
  61. Saint Timothy Catholic Parish School
  62. Saint Timothy Parish School
  63. Saints Peter Paul School
  64. Shelton Academy in Doral
  65. Snow White The Seven Dwarfs School in Hialeah
  66. Somerset Academy
  67. South Miami Senior High School
  68. Sunset Park Elementary School
  69. The 2nd House Academy Corp.
  70. The Cushman School
  71. Theodore R. And Thelma A. Gibson Charter School
  72. Tropical Elementary School
  73. True North Classical Academy
  74. West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School in Hialeah Gardens
  75. Westwood Christian School
  76. William H. Lehman Elementary School
  77. Yeshiva Elementary in Miami Beach
  78. Yeshiva Elementary
  79. Yeshiva Toras Chaim in North Miami Beach
  80. Zora Neale Hurston Elementary School

