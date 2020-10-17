New video released of Miami Metromover attack on 73-year-old man

MIAMI, Fla. – New surveillance video was released taken from inside the Miami Metromover where a 73-year-old man was brutally attacked in September.

It was on Sunday, Sept. 20 around 6 a.m. when 73-year-old Eduardo Fernandez was on his way to work as a valet attendant at the Grand Condominium on North Bayshore Drive. He was attacked while on the Metromover ride from the Government Center station to the Adrienne Arsht Center station.

According to the arrest report, Robert Lee Ribbs, 62, waited until a security guard exited the train before he lunged at Fernandez and began to kick and punch him. He also reached into the victim’s pocket and stole $30 in cash, authorities said.

Ribbs, who authorities said is homeless, was arrested the day after the alleged beating. He was charged with strong-arm robbery, aggravated battery and battery on a person 65 or older.

Robert Lee Ribbs, 62, is accused of beating a man on the Metromover in Miami. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation/MDPD)

