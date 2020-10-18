83ºF

This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 18, 2020

Glenn Burhans, Sean Shaw, Cindy Lerner, Raquel Regalado, Jose Javier Rodriguez, Marc Caputo and David Smiley join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Joining this episode of Local 10′s This Week in South Florida podcast are attorneys Glenn Burhans and Sean Shaw, Miami-Dade commission candidates Cindy Lerner and Raquel Regalado, incumbent state senatorial candidate Jose Javier Rodriguez and political reporters Marc Caputo and David Smiley.

