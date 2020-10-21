Coral Gables attorney faces charges for several bank robberies in Miami-Dade

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A 41-year-old attorney is facing federal charges for a series of bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in Coral Gables and Aventura.

FBI agents identified the suspect on Wednesday as Aaron Honaker. Colleagues described him as a “highly intelligent” and “brilliant” attorney who at one point in his career was recruited by Greenburg Traurig.

“I have no explanation as to how he got to this point,” a former colleague said.

Coral Gables police officers arrested Honaker during an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday night, FBI agents said, adding that the ongoing investigation also involves the Aventura Police Department.

Man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank in Coral Gables. (FBI)

Honaker is accused of targeting four banks in Coral Gables: The Citibank branch at 396 Alhambra Circle on Sept. 30; a Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd. on Oct. 5; the Chase Bank branch at 355 Alhambra Circle on Oct. 10; and the HSBC Bank branch at 2222 Ponce De Leon Blvd. on Oct. 15.

During the alleged crime spree, Honaker is also accused of targeting the Chase Bank branch at 20880 Biscayne Blvd. on Oct. 3.

FBI agents are asking anyone with information about Honaker’s alleged bank robberies to call 754-703-2000.