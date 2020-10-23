Coronavirus: Florida reports 3,689 more COVID-19 cases Friday

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 3,689 COVID-19 cases on Friday. It comes a day after the state had 5,557 new cases, the highest in two months.
Florida also reported 73 additional resident deaths, including 12 in Miami-Dade County and nine in Palm Beach County.
The state is now up to 771,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,340 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 204 non-residents have also died in Florida, and the state has reported 47,953 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate based on yesterday’s testing was 4% — after it had been above 5.5% for the three prior days — according to the health department.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that there is no reason to sound an alarm, citing hospitalization data.
“Patients being treated statewide at ICUs is the lowest it’s been I think since the beginning of June,” he said.
In fact, DeSantis on Thursday announced the expansion of visitation at long-term care facilities, lifting capacity limits and also allowing children to now visit.
Dr. Sergio Segarra, chief medical officer at Baptist Hospital, says South Floridians still need to email vigilant.
“Frankly, I’m concerned that the public is dropping its guard a bit,” he said, reminding the importance of wearing masks.
Florida’s case increase Thursday — the state’s highest in a single day without a historical data dump since Oct. 15 — was part of a national record of more than 77,000 new cases reported across the county in one day.
On Wednesday, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees announced that the DOH will do a more thorough review of coronavirus-related deaths reported to the state.
“Fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review,” the state said in a news release. “Of the 95 fatalities reported to the state yesterday, 16 had more than a two-month separation between the time the individuals tested positive and passed away, and 11 of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.”
Also Wednesday, the health department released updated numbers showing that more than 360 primary and secondary schools in South Florida have had COVID-19 infections confirmed by the state.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 181,017 (+520)
Deaths: 3,597 (+12)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.11%
BROWARD
Cases: 82,706 (+456)
Deaths: 1,519 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.56%
MONROE
Cases: 2,151 (+20)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.13%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 49,988 (+229)
Deaths: 1,558 (+9)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.19%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report,
Latest totals
The United States has passed 8.4 million confirmed cases, with over 223,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.3 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 41.8 million. There have been more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 28.4 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Friday: 3,689
- Thursday: 5,557
- Wednesday: 2,145
- Tuesday: 3,662
- Monday: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
