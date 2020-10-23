81ºF

Deputies arrest gunman in Lauderdale Lakes

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

Deputies arrested a gunman after a shooting on Friday in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to Carey Codd, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the parking lot of an apartment building along Northwest 39th Way, between Northwest 26th and 27th streets.

Deputies found a man firing multiple gunshots in the parking lot. No one was injured. Detectives are investigating the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

