Shooting leaves 9-year-old critical, 14 and 17-year-old injured, according to police

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A shooting in the Goulds neighborhood has left two teens and a young boy injured.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the courtyard of a residential community regarding several people shot near Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 113th Avenue, just north of Goulds Park.

When they arrived Sunday around 3 p.m., they said they discovered three male shooting victims — a 9, 14 and 17-year-old.

According to police, the 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the 14-year-old was transported by ground to the same hospital, and the 17-year-old was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are continuing the investigation into what led up to the shooting.

