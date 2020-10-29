Driver arrested in crash that killed police captain Tyrone White

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The man accused of causing the crash that killed Tyrone White, a Miami-Dade police captain and father of New England Patriots running back James White, has been arrested and will face charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Daniel Chamblin, 32 of Cooper City, turned himself in to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday, authorities say.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Sept. 20 on the 11800 block of West Griffin Road in Cooper City.

Investigators say Chamblin was driving east in a white 2018 Subaru WRX on Griffin Road approaching Southwest 118th Avenue as Lisa White and her husband Tyrone were going westbound in a gray 2014 Volkswagen Passat also on Griffin Road.

Lisa White made a left turn onto Southwest 118th Avenue from the left-turn lane, when Chamblin’s vehicle hit the passenger side of White’s, BSO says.

After striking the vehicle in a T-bone style crash, Chamblin’s Subaru was redirected, struck a traffic control box and came to a complete stop in the grass swale," the sheriff’s office says. “White’s vehicle slid sideways, struck the curb and rolled over onto its side before coming to rest on its roof on the sidewalk.”

Chamblin and Lisa White were both taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Tyrone White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Lisa White is recovering at home.