10-foot python removed from under car hood in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Dania Beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang.

“Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake,” the tweet said.

Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.

It wasn’t immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.

The FWC asks the public to report sightings of Burmese pythons or other invasive species by calling their hotline at 888-Ive-Got1.

In an effort to rid the Sunshine State of the invasive species, the agency has several programs that allow public participation in Burmese python removal and management efforts.

