Officers investigate allegations of mail-in ballot backup in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Post Office investigators are looking into allegations on Friday that there is a mail-in ballot backup at a facility in southern Miami-Dade County. House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee said tweeted a video showing mail piled up in bins.

“The person who sent me the video is an employee of the postal service," McGhee said, adding "Mail has been stacked up for almost a week.”

Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

Rep. Mucarsel-Powell visited the facility in the Princeton neighborhood saying that she is aware of “the concerning situation” involving backed-up mail, including election mail. She wants the situation cleared by Election Day.

“I inspected this facility and took immediate action to contact the US Postal Service and the USPS Office of the Inspector General,” Mucarsell-Powell said in a statement. "I have requested an immediate briefing from the Postmaster General. I am working to ensure that mail delays do not impact participation in this election.”

Suzy Trutie, the deputy supervisor of Miami-Dade County Elections, also released a statement.

“We are aware of the footage and immediately reported this to our contact at the USPS," Trutie said. "They are looking into the matter and have assured us that all ballots will be delivered timely.”