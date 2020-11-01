Coronavirus: Florida reports 4,865 new cases Sunday, 28 resident deaths

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 4,865 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 28 more resident deaths.
It marks the fourth time in the past five days that the state surpassed 4,000 new cases in a day.
Florida is now up to 807,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,789 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 208 non-residents have also died in Florida, and the state has reported 49,404 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate based on yesterday’s testing was 4.32%, according to the health department. The 14-day average is 5.33% and the seven-day average is 5.56%.
New deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours include 15 in Miami-Dade County and three in Broward County.
This week, the health department also released updated numbers showing that nearly 500 primary and secondary schools across South Florida have had COVID-19 infections confirmed by the state.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 186,809 (+918)
Deaths: 3,662 (+15)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.93%
BROWARD
Cases: 86,961 (+726)
Deaths: 1,526 (+3)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.58%
MONROE
Cases: 2,334 (+30)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.57%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 52,779 (+332)
Deaths: 1,588 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.81%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 9.1 million confirmed cases, with over 230,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.6 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic has predicted 399,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine said it’s most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from coronavirus – three times more than the current rate.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 46.1 million. There have been more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 30.9 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Sunday: 4,865
- Saturday: 2,331
- Friday: 5,592
- Thursday: 4,198
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 4,298
- Monday: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Find a COVID-19 testing site near you
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Coronavirus cases in Florida schools
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter