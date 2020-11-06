Florida’s death toll over 17,000 from coronavirus, Miami-Dade has 21.1% of new cases in state

As of Friday, there have been 17,014 Florida residents who have died after contracting coronavirus and 210 non-Florida resident deaths. The state has now hit the grim milestone of surpassing 17,000 deaths.
Florida’s health department confirmed an increase of 5,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday and 53 resident deaths since Thursday. In 10 of the past 11 days, the state has announced at least 4,000 new cases.
Florida is now up to 832,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,014 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. Miami-Dade County makes up 21.1% of new cases announced statewide.
Also, the state has reported 50,265 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak and 258 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state in 24 hours.
Deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours in South Florida include 1 in Miami-Dade County and 3 in Broward County.
The statewide positivity rate based on yesterday’s testing was 6.36%, according to the health department. The 14-day average positivity rate statewide is 5.97%, and the 7-day average is 6.68%.
A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained by ABC warned that 70% of the counties in Florida are displaying moderate to high levels of community spread, including Miami-Dade and Broward.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 191,838 (+1,110)
Deaths: 3,671 (+1)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.96%
14-day average positivity: 5.58%
7-day average positivity: 6.37%
BROWARD
Cases: 89,751 (+567)
Deaths: 1,545(+3)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.13%
14-day average positivity: 5.73%
7-day average positivity: 5.95%
MONROE
Cases: 2,522(+45)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 12.28%
14-day average positivity: 10.5%
7-day average positivity: 13.35%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 54,624 (+364)
Deaths: 1,606 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.61%
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is now close to 49 million. There have been more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 32 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 9.6 million confirmed cases, with over 235,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic has predicted 399,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine said it’s most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from coronavirus — three times more than the current rate.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
