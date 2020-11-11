Broward man making wooden American flags as thank you to veterans

WESTON, Fla. – Beautiful handmade wooden flags are displayed proudly in places like Mission BBQ in Weston.

They are made by Tony Siravo, and all he asks in return is to give back to veterans.

Sirvano, 73, is not a veteran himself, but he’s very thankful for what vets have done for their country.

He started making these flags for family and friends as a way to keep busy during the times of COVID-19, and word began to spread quickly.

He makes them by request and only asks that a donation is made to a veteran charity. It’s his way of saying thank you.

Local 10′s Clay Ferraro’s report can be seen at the top of the page.