Detectives conduct death investigation in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a person’s death at a house in Homestead.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators were at the house and set up a perimeter around the intersection of Northwest 18th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue.

Miami-Dade firefighters and Homestead Police Department officers were also outside of the house. Detectives have not released the identity of the person who died.

Miami-Dade County Property Records identify the owners of the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home at the center of the investigation as Corey J. Logan and Rose M. Logan.