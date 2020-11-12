Longtime state attorney’s office employee dies in house fire

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Family is mourning the loss of Lindy Bell, described as kind-hearted and dedicated.

The 54-year-old mom and more than 30-year employee of the state attorney’s office died Tuesday after a fire broke out at her home in North Miami.

She lived there with her only son and her 95-year-old mother

According to family, it was that son, Brandon, who was able to get his grandmother outside to safety during the blaze.

He then went back in — through fire and thick smoke — to try to save his mother.

“Lindy served her community as a parent and as a child support employee,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “She loved her family deeply — and her community — but was particularly dedicated to serving the children and families of Miami-Dade county during her decades of public service.”

The cause of the fire might have been electrical but remains under investigation.