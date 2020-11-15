2 people shot at café in Northwest Miami-Dade after gunman enters business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people have been admitted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center after a shooting inside a restaurant.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man entered the Gran Parada Café and Restaurant at Northwest 119th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue and pulled out a gun around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the gunman then got into a physical altercation with the business owner. During the altercation, the gun went off and struck one customer in the ankle and grazed another.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Investigators said the business owner sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were seen being taken inside Ryder Trauma by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Both shooting victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Local 10 crews are on the scene working to gather more information.

