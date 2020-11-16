Weekend concert in Miami ‘concerning’ because of crowd and COVID-19, say city and county officials

MIAMI, Fla. – A concert over the weekend in Wynwood was one event most health experts and city leaders said should have never happened, but the party flyers went out long before Saturday night. Judging by the videos posted on social media, people turned out by the hundreds for a late-night concert by Jamaican dance-hall artist Shenseea.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the videos were “incredibly concerning.”

Videos show the crowd shoulder to shoulder— absent of any obvious social distancing enforcement.

“Those are the events that create a superspreading of the viruses, any large aggregations of people, something that we tried to prevent from Day One,” Suarez said.

The event promotors and venue at Northwest 21st Street and 1st Court in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood are now on the radar of the city’s COVID-19 enforcement team. It is made up of 40 officers who target unhealthy problematic situations.

“We get stuff from social media over the weekend and we look at it and analyze it to see what we can do on the enforcement side— within the rules of course of what the governor has allowed us to do. The county has a curfew in place, so that is one rule.”

The countywide curfew is midnight – Shenseea’s concert was advertised until 2 a.m.

Incoming Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava is also now aware of the concert and similar super-spreader events, something she promises will be the focus of her administration.

“We have a current enforcement process and I’ll be reviewing what the current enforcement process is,” she said.

Cava also wanted to remind Miami-Dade County residents to wear face masks, seek tests and isolate, when circumstances warrant.

“And trace so we can follow up with everyone who has been exposed. We must continue with all of those tools in our too box to keep the infection rate down,” she said.

Meanwhile, Suarez said he is expected to meet with the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday.