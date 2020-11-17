Attorney faces charges over alleged attempt to extort NFL player DeAndre Baker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 50-year-old attorney is facing charges after he was accused of trying to extort 23-year-old former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker out of nearly $800,000.

Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were both accused of being involved in an alleged armed burglary on May 13 during a gambling party at a home in Miramar.

Attorney William Dean, a partner at Ford, Dean & Rotundo, P.A. in North Miami Beach, allegedly asked Baker to pay three of the alleged victims as part of an under-the-table deal to recant the accusations.

Without credible witnesses, the Broward State Attorney’s Office was forced to drop all of the charges against Baker on Monday after deputies arrested Dean. State records show the New York University School of Law graduate was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1997 and was a member in good standing.

Attorney Bradford Cohen was representing Baker, who wasn’t able to play with the New York Giants because of the case. Prosecutors had already decided not to file charges against Dunbar, who still plays for the Seahawks.

Attorney Michael Grieco, the former Miami Beach commissioner, was Dunbar’s defense attorney. The Miramar Police Department released a video in September of an alleged extortion plot in Dunbar’s case.