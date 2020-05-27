NY Giants’ DeAndre Baker can travel out of state ‘for work purposes,’ judge says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker can travel to New Jersey for “work purposes” to join the the team in training camp in New Jersey, according to an agreed order filed in Broward County court Wednesday.

On May 19, Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen filed the “Motion to Travel” on behalf of his client, seeking court permission to travel to New Jersey on “an open schedule.”

Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks Quinton Dunbar are facing charges for an alleged burglary that took place in Miramar.

An arrest warrant for both men was issued after it was alleged that Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were at a Miramar home on Wednesday, May 13 at a party when a fight broke out. Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, according to the warrant.

Conditions of the pre-trial release were that both men could not travel outside of the state and were to surrender any weapons or firearms.

Some of the stipulations of the motion granted by Judge Mariya Weekes are that Baker provide: A detailed itinerary of his activities while out of state, advise his pretrial officer of an address where he is residing while out of state, and the date he will be traveling and returning.

The team has told Baker not to participate in the virtual meetings and instead to focus on resolving his legal issues.

It is unclear whether the Giants will have Baker attend training camp despite the recent legal motion.

Cohen has stated previously that he has affidavits from several witness that dispute the allegations against Baker.