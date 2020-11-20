Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern in South Miami faces eviction threat

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern in South Miami is facing an eviction threat and the bar’s lease ends on Nov. 30.

The wooden cottage at 7221 SW 58 Ave. has been the home of the cozy bar, also known as Bougie’s bar for about two decades.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit South Florida in mid-March, the bar closed and reopened on Oct. 16 at limited capacity.

If it closes, about 20 people will be unemployed.

Miami-Dade County Property records show the property owner is Remseaolive, which is managed by Ruby Bacardi.