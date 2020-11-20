Florida inching closer to 1 million cases of coronavirus

Florida is now up to 923,418 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,889 resident deaths. Already in November, new cases have risen to approximately 112,000.
Florida’s health department confirmed an increase of more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the same exact increase as Thursday. The state also reported the same amount of resident deaths, 79, as a result of the virus as the day before.
The numbers of new cases were 9,085 to be exact, according to the health department’s dashboard. The state has also reported 221 non-resident deaths that occurred here, bringing the total death count to 18,110, and 53,091 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 7.64%. The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.99% and the 7-day is 8.23%.
Deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours in South Florida include eight in Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County and three in Palm Beach County.
South Florida makes up 34.4% of all new cases, while Miami-Dade County accounts for 23% of new cases.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors, dated Nov. 15, was obtained by ABC News and says “Florida is in the midst of a viral resurgence and with aggressive action now, can contain this surge.”
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 211,257 (+2,091)
Deaths: 3,746 (+8)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.66%
14-day average positivity: 8.29%
7-day average positivity: 8.74%
BROWARD
Cases: 99,320 (+943)
Deaths: 1,615 (+4)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.62%
14-day average positivity: 7.6%
7-day average positivity: 7.79%
MONROE
Cases: 3,064 (+99)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 20.38%
14-day average positivity: 11.6%
7-day average positivity: 12.95%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 60,7299 (+510)
Deaths: 1,647 (+3)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.64%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 57.3 million. There have been more than 1.36 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 36.7 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 11.8 million confirmed cases, with 253,882 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 4.4 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
