Fort Lauderdale Air Show has a different look for 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Air Show lifts off Saturday, and while it will be headlined by some really cool military aircraft, things will look a little different this year.

For one, you can’t buy tickets for the VIP areas at the door. You must buy them ahead of time on the air show’s website.

“It will be entirely different than previous years, but we’re very happy we can stage a show in a safe environment,” said Chris Dirato, a spokesman for the show. “For the premium viewing areas we have sold less tickets than we normally would have, and as for the public side, you’re going to have people that come to the beach regardless.

“Of course, we’re going to be enforcing people to wear their mask and do social distancing. We hope people will abide by that. It’s CDC guidelines, and that’s what we go by.”

This year’s show will include the brand new Air Force F-35s, one of which will be piloted by the first female to fly an F-35 in a demonstration like this.

U.S. Air Force fighter jet demo teams will also be aboard the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The show begins at 11:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and is expected to run until about 3 p.m. each day.

CLICK HERE for more schedule information, including the sequence of flight and road and marine closures.