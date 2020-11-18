Fort Lauderdale Air Show Schedule: Look up this weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be soaring through our sky Saturday and Sunday, with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. both days and lasting until about 3 p.m.

The performances — featuring U.S. Air Force fighter jet demonstration teams aboard the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II — were rescheduled from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers encourage spectators not to gather in crowds to watch, and they reduced the number of tickets available for VIP areas on the beach. Police say private security hired by the air show will be enforcing COVID-19 safety guidelines.

While centered in front of Birch State Park on A1A, the action can be seen from many vantage points in Fort Lauderdale.

“The stage for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is two miles wide and 500 feet high,” Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said when the rescheduled event was announced last month. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for our community to host in the era of social distancing.”

Saturday’s sequence of flight

National Anthem – Flag Jump

SOCOM Para-Commandos

F-16 Fighting Falcons

F-35 Lightening II Demo

Search & Rescue Demo

GEICO Skytypers with Miss GEICO

F-22 Raptor Demo

Gulfstream Fly By

L-39 Cold War Jet Era Demo

C-17 Globemaster III Demo

Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

A-10 Warthog Demo

Air Force Heritage Flight

Sunday’s sequence of flight

National Anthem – Flag Jump

SOCOM Para-Commandos

F-16 Fighting Falcons

F-35 Lightening II Demo

Search & Rescue Demo

GEICO Skytypers with Miss GEICO

F-22 Raptor Demo

Gulfstream Fly By

L-39 Cold War Jet Era Demo

C-17 Globemaster III Demo

Mike Wiskus in the Lucas Oil Pitts

A-10 Warthog Demo

Air Force Heritage Flight

Traffic advisory

Drivers and bicyclists should be aware of road closures and should plan to be detoured via North Federal Highway between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard, police say.

Via Fort Lauderdale Police: Northbound and southbound State Road A1A will be closed for thru traffic from the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard to Northeast 16th Street on Saturday and Sunday during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents and visitors attempting to enter this area will need to produce proof of residence or an event pass upon arriving to the checkpoint at Northeast 20th Street and North State Road A1A. The only access into this area will be from the north; via East Oakland Park Boulevard.

Marine advisory

Via Fort Lauderdale Police: Boaters are advised of a no anchoring and safety zone off the Fort Lauderdale Beach area. The safety zone area, where anchoring is not permitted, will be marked with buoys and protected by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Marine Unit, as well as additional multi-agency marine law enforcement partners.

The safety zone coordinates are as follows:

SZ Center (BOAT): 26.155410 -80.094150

SZ Outside Center FAA: 26.154830 -80.089640

SZ Southeast Corner FAA: 26.138540 -80.092290

SZ South Center FAA: 26.139110 -80.096810

SZ Southwest FAA: 26.139490 -80.099820

SZ Northeast Corner SB: 26.183670 -80.083430

SZ Southeast Corner SB: 26.095030 -80.093310

The safety zone will be marked by temporary buoys that will be put in place beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday until approximately 4 p.m. Sunday. This safety zone will be strictly enforced during the show.

For more information: fortlauderdaleairshow.com