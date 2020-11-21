Family says girl, 15 was victim of road rage shooting, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, someone drove the girl to North Shore Medical Center. Officers responded to the hospital at about 6:50 p.m.

“It was reported that the victim was riding as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a family member,” Cowart said, adding the victims described the shooting as a road rage incident near the intersection of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and they are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.