Baltimore man taken into custody for involvement in South Beach homicide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A day after a man was stabbed to death on Miami Beach, police have made an arrest. Keyon Marquis Wilds, 24, of Baltimore, Md., was taken into custody at a Washington Avenue hotel for his involvement in the 2:30 a.m. Saturday homicide.

Police said Wilds was with two other women who got into a physical fight with the victim, now identified as Valerie Johnson Garcon, who died at the scene.

Miami Beach police are searching for other suspects who were involved in the attack.

Surveillance cameras captured Garcon running before stumbling onto the roadway and collapsing at the intersection of 7th Street and Collins Avenue early Saturday morning.

Miami Beach police said Garcon had been involved in a fight with two men and two women, who took off on 7th Street, heading east towards Ocean Drive. Garcon died at the scene.

Police said a witness described that she had heard men and women arguing and using profanity outside of her residence. When she looked out the window, she watched as one of the women hit a man in the face with a glass bottle. She then said 4 people, two men and two women, took off east towards Ocean Drive. She told police it was then that she saw Garcon on the roadway bleeding.

Police were able to track down Wilds at an area hotel. They said they noticed Wilds had a swollen right hand. Miami Beach police detained Wilds for questioning and, the arrest report says, that during his statement, he gave various accounts as to his involvement. He confessed that he was involved in a physical altercation after, what he said were issues from the disrespect of two of his female family members.

Police said other people involved in the incident are still at large.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.