Hialeah man who fled to Panama after killing pedestrian arrested

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A Hialeah man who fled to Panama after his involvement in two car crashes, one killing a pedestrian, was captured while on his way to Cuba, investigators said Friday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and Miami Springs police said that Eddy Enrique Nuñez, 54, was involved in a three-car accident on Jan. 4, 2020, then fled that scene in Miami Springs. After leaving that scene, he crashed a few blocks away after losing control of his car and then ran over a pedestrian.

Miami Springs police said Nuñez dragged Tracy Berry, 43, under his car for several blocks, killing her.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the sequence of events, which helped police identify Nuñez.

Since the incident, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Miami Springs Police Department have been working with the federal government to capture Nuñez and bring him to Miami, according to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Nuñez is charged with vehicular homicide and is being held in Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center on a $15,000 bond.