Food giveaways during holiday season even more crucial due to difficulties and hardships during 2020

MIAMI – With Thanksgiving around the corner, South Florida is doing what South Florida always does and helping to feed those in need.

But even more so now this year, giving out meals ahead of the holidays as we all collectively count our blessings at the end of what has been a long and difficult year.

77-year-old Pablo Loffredo was one of many people lined up in Hialeah Monday morning for their turkey giveaway; some by car, some on foot.

“This is for my family, for my daughter,” Loffredo said. “I live over there in that building and it’s been very difficult.”

MORE: Where are giveaways for turkeys, Thanksgiving food?

The difficultly has been felt across the board, and local elected officials have been active in trying to help struggling families.

“There has been no year like this year,” said Hialeah mayor Carlos Hernandez. “The need has been incredible. Many people have still not gone back to work.”

Over in Miami Gardens, a turkey giveaway at the Betty T Ferguson Recreation Complex was met by smiles of grateful South Floridians.

“It’s hard,” said Robert Stephens with the City of Miami Gardens. “It’s rough right now, and this will give you some kind of relief so you don’t have to worry about where your next meal will come from.”

In Miami, Alonzo Mourning was on hand for his Thanksgiving gobbler giveaway.

Music was going and bells were ringing as the former NBA superstar and his wife Tracy, along with several volunteers, handed out holiday meals to grateful families.

“If we can put a smile on their face today and provide a little relief for them during the holidays, it’s truly a blessing and we’ve done our job, but we can’t stop,” said Mourning. “We have to keep putting in the work.”