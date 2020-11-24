Bay Harbor Islands names Raul M. Diaz new Chief of Police over former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – The Town of Bay Harbor Islands has named its new police chief.

Town manager Maria Lasday, on behalf of the town, selected Raul M. Diaz as the new Chief of Police.

Diaz’s career spans more than 31 years in law enforcement, at both the local and federal level.

He served as police chief in Lynchburg, Virginia and was also the Assistant Police Chief for Fort Lauderdale PD after spending over two decades with the department.

Diaz beat out 55 applicants, including former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who was one of three finalists for the position.