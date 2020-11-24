Man killed by off-duty Miami officer had prior burglary convictions

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man shot dead by a City of Miami police officer Monday in Southwest Miami-Dade County has been identified by authorities as Anthony Arias, 29, of Doral.

Investigators say that the off-duty cop’s 13-year-old son was home alone in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade when he contacted his parents to tell them somebody was trying to break in.

The officer went to the home in the 700 block of SW 98th Court and shot Arias, detectives say.

Arias was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arias had a criminal history that includes prior burglary convictions.

The shooting did not take place within the officer’s jurisdiction. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, as is normal protocol with police-involved shootings.

The Miami Fraternal Order of Police said it stands by the officer’s decision to use deadly force.

“He was defending himself and his family. His 13-year-old child was inside the house,” Miami FOP Vice President Mathew Reyes said.

Neighbors say it’s unusual to hear of a break-in in this quiet community, just south of West Flagler Street.