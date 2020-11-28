South Floridians supporting local shops on Small Business Saturday

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the lives of people across the country, it’s important to support small businesses that have been struggling.

Small Business Saturday provides the perfect day to do just that.

The day was founded 10 years ago and is always held the day after Black Friday.

It was designed to encourage customers to support local stores and stop at small businesses in their communities.

Aside from finding unique products, it’s also a great way to help out neighbors and fellow residents during the holiday season.

One example of the special day’s festivities is in downtown Miami Lakes, where music and beautiful, New York-style holiday window displays will greet shoppers as they move from store to store.