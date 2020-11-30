Neighbors say hit-and-run driver killed woman, police haven’t confirmed cause of death

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Residents in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood said that a road where a woman may have been killed in a hit and run Sunday night is a place where drivers frequently speed.

“They go faster than I-95 through here,” said Efrain Torres, who lives in the area.

The body of a woman, who neighbors said was in her 70s, remained on the pavement beneath a yellow tarp, while police lights flashed and detectives investigated what caused her death.

Miami-Dade police have not yet confirmed to Local 10 that it was a hit and run, but residents said that the woman was struck by a vehicle and that the driver just kept on going.

Belen Gonzalez said she knew the victim. Gonzalez said she used to see her frequently cross busy Northwest 103rd Street at 13th Avenue to go to the convenience store.

“She walked to the store all the time,” said Gonzalez. “It’s sad, real sad.”

A man who people identified as the victim’s husband was at the scene and visibly upset. He was being tended to by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A Toyota SUV was stopped with hazard lights flashing within the police perimeter, but the involvement of that vehicle or the person driving it is still unclear.

“I hope he turns himself in because he killed a human being. He didn’t kill a dog, you know,” Torres said.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local 10.com for more updates.)