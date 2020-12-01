Coldest air to arrive Tuesday night as chilly weather continues across South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Winter made its initial strike on South Florida Tuesday morning, but the coldest air awaits to arrive in the evening.

Many of us bundled up a bit as we felt lows in the upper 50s this morning, and we stayed parked in the 60s for afternoon highs.

Today was about 15 degrees colder than the average first day of December.

The chilled air continues to slide down the state, pushing lows to the middle to upper 40s tonight for locations away from the beaches. Miami and other locations along the coast will likely held to the low 50s tonight and early Wednesday morning.

A shift in the wind direction will bring a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week. Wednesday afternoon brings low 70s that then warm to mid 70s Thursday. By Friday, we’re back to normal with a high of 80.

But this isn’t the only chill in the forecast, as winter fronts are on the move. More shots of cool air move in this weekend and again next week, keeping our long-range forecast on the cool side.