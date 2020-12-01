60ºF

Local News

Key West ends hurricane seasons by burning warning flags

The Associated Press

Tags: Hurricane, Monroe County (Florida), Key West
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jai Sommers holds hurricane flags as they burn after being doused with rum to mark the end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Key West, Fla. According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the 2020 season spawned 30 named storms including 13 hurricanes, making it the busiest on record. The flag-burning ceremony capped the Florida Keys' Conch Republic Independence Celebration, honoring the Florida Keys island chain's colorful alter ego.
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jai Sommers holds hurricane flags as they burn after being doused with rum to mark the end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Key West, Fla. According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the 2020 season spawned 30 named storms including 13 hurricanes, making it the busiest on record. The flag-burning ceremony capped the Florida Keys' Conch Republic Independence Celebration, honoring the Florida Keys island chain's colorful alter ego. ((Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP))

KEY WEST, Fla. – A small group of Florida Keys residents marked the end of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season by dousing hurricane warning flags with rum and burning them during a waterfront ceremony.  

The event on Monday included remembering people still recovering from hurricanes that battered parts of the Caribbean, Central America and the United States.

This year’s season was the most active ever recorded. It included 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes.

Speakers also gave thanks that the Keys escaped significant impacts, despite Eta crossing the Upper Keys on Nov. 9 as a tropical storm.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.