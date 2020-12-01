Key West ends hurricane seasons by burning warning flags

KEY WEST, Fla. – A small group of Florida Keys residents marked the end of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season by dousing hurricane warning flags with rum and burning them during a waterfront ceremony.

The event on Monday included remembering people still recovering from hurricanes that battered parts of the Caribbean, Central America and the United States.

This year’s season was the most active ever recorded. It included 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes.

Speakers also gave thanks that the Keys escaped significant impacts, despite Eta crossing the Upper Keys on Nov. 9 as a tropical storm.