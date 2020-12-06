Police: 3 people shot at flea market in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – 3 men were shot when a group of people got into an argument that escalated into gunfire at a flea market, according to police.

Witnesses told police that there was first a verbal argument, which then led to a physical fight. During the fight, gunfire was exchanged and three men, ages 18, 19 and 52, were shot, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday at US1 Discount Mall, 18901 S. Dixie Highway.

Two of the victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where one was in critical condition and the other listed as stable.

A third victim arrived at the hospital after being “self-transported,” according to police.

Police said that several people fled the scene in two red and two black vehicles.

Miami-Dade police and Cutler Bay police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.