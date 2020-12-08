Police: Man arrested after fleeing from officer, running into home in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A career burglar was arrested Tuesday morning after he fled from an officer during a traffic stop in South Miami and then broke into a home, authorities said.

According to a South Miami police Detective Fernando Bosch, the suspect was a passenger inside a car that was stopped by an officer in the area of Southwest 59th Place and 68th Street for running a stop sign.

The detective said the driver and the passenger, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries, fled from the car and the passenger ran into a nearby home. No one was inside the home at the time, Bosch confirmed.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the suspect, identified as Damian Kelly, was taken into custody.

Bosch said the driver is not in custody at this time.

No other details were immediately released.